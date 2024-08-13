Elon Musk's interview of Donald Trump hit by DDos attack. Know what it is

Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's interview of former US President Donald Trump on X was disrupted by a cyber attack. The interview was scheduled for 8PM ET but started after a 40 minutes delay. It also marked the return of the Republican presidential candidate to X after being banned in 2021.

Elon Musk has said that X had faced a DDos attack. "There appears to be a massive DDos attack on X. Working on shutting it down. Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," Elon Musk posted on X.

What is DDos attack

DDos attack stands for Distributed Denial of Service Attack and it overloads a specific server or network with excess internet traffic to disrupt its normal flow of operations. DDos attacks use various compromised computer systems to generate traffic to attack and target other computer systems or networks.

Cloudflare, a cloud cybersecurity company describes it as “a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of Internet traffic.”

A DDos attack can last for hours or days. DDoS attacks are conducted with networks of Internet-connected machines. These networks consist of computers and other devices (such as IoT devices) which have been infected with malware, allowing them to be controlled remotely by an attacker, according to Cloudflare.