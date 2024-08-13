OnePlus Independence Day Sale: Check deals on OnePlus 12, Open, Nord, more

China’s OnePlus has announced discounts, offers and no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on its range of smartphones, as part of the Independence Day sale. During the sale period, which lasts on August 31, select OnePlus smartphones will be available with discounts up to Rs 20,000 on select bank cards. These includes the OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Open foldable smartphone, and the flagship OnePlus 12 series devices. Here are the details: OnePlus Independence Day Offers: Details OnePlus Nord 4: Offers Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 4 can avail a discount of Rs 3000 on 256GB storage variants and discount of Rs 2000 on 128GB storage variant using ICICI Bank cards and OneCard. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options up to 6 months when purchasing the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience store, e-commerce platform Amazon and select offline stores.

OnePlus Nord 4: Launch Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 35,999

OnePlus Open: Offers

ICICI Bank customers and OneCard users can avail a discount of Rs 20,000 on purchasing the OnePlus Open smartphone from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline stores. Additionally, the company is offering exchange bonus up to Rs 8000 on trade-in deals. There are also options for no-cost EMI up to 12 months.

More From This Section

OnePlus Open: Launch Price

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 1,39,999

16GB RAM + 1TB storage (Apex Edition): Rs 1,49,999

OnePlus 12: Offers

The OnePlus 12 smartphone is available with a discount of Rs 5000 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select offline stores until August 15. Additionally, Customers can avail a discount of Rs 7000 on ICICI Bank cards and OneCard until August 31. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 on trade-in deals. No-cost EMI options up to 12 months are available as well on select bank cards.

OnePlus 12: Launch Price

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 64,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 12r: Offers

The OnePlus 12r smartphone is available with a discount of Rs 1000 on select variants until August 15. ICICI Bank card and OneCard users can avail a discount of Rs 2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 12r from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline stores between August 15 and August 31. Additionally, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5000 on trade-in deals.



No-cost EMI options up to 9 months are also available on select bank cards.

OnePlus 12r: Launch Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

16GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite: Offers

ICICI Bank card and OneCard users can avail a discount of Rs 3000 on the OnePlus Nord CE4 smartphone and a discount of Rs 2000 on Nord CE4 Lite smartphones. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to six months on Nord CE4 and up to 3 months on Nord CE4 Lite smartphones.