Files by Google could include Circle to Search and AI summaries: Report

Files by Google has reportedly added a shortcut for Circle to Search while viewing images, according to 9to5Google. When a user views a full screen image, above the edit floating action Button is a smaller action button. Google is reportedly testing two new icons for that smaller action button; one is magnifying glass and AI sparkle that is used for Smart Search capability by Files app and the second is a Google Lens logo. While Circle to Search does not have its own icon, a text box is displayed on the screen which says to Circle or tap anywhere to search.

Tapping anywhere on the image launches the Circle to Search feature. The full image is sent to Circle to Search without any Files by Google UI. This is a server side update for those in the beta channel.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Latest beta (version 1.4515.x) reportedly shows that AI generated summaries are arriving for files containing text. Users would be able to enable or disable this feature in settings. The AI summaries feature is expected to make use of the on-device Gemini Nano technology.

Files by Google had recently reportedly switched to stories like Recents carousel.

Circle to Search feature offers users the convenience to search directly from the screen. Circle to Search was initially introduced on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and is later made available on select Google Pixel devices. Google is also reportedly enhancing the Circle to Search feature by adding an on-screen barcode and QR code scanner. The QR and barcode scanner feature is currently being tested, and it is expected to be widely introduced soon.