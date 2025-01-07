CES 2025: NVIDIA brings AI to PC gaming with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs

NVIDIA at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 unveiled the new GeForce RTX 50 Series Desktop and Laptop graphic processing units (GPUs) based on its Blackwell architecture. The company said that the new GPUs offer AI-powered graphic rendering techniques including neural shaders, digital human technologies, geometry and lighting.

"Blackwell, the engine of AI, has arrived for PC gamers, developers and creatives," said Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA. "Fusing AI-driven neural rendering and ray tracing, Blackwell is the most significant computer graphics innovation since we introduced programmable shading 25 years ago."

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

Leading the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU line is the RTX 5090. Built on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, the RTX 5090 GPU features 92 billion transistors, offering over 3,352 trillion operations per second (TOPS) in computing power.

Also Read

The new-generation GPUs also bring a new version of NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology, which uses artificial intelligence to generate new frames in games to offer smoother gameplay. The company said that with the new DLSS 4, the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU outperforms the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU by up to 2x.

DLSS 4 introduces "Multi Frame Generation," which boosts frame rates by up to three frames per rendered frame. The company said that DLSS 4 increases performance by up to 8x over traditional rendering. DLSS 4 also brings new Transformer-based DLSS Ray Reconstruction and Super Resolution models which the company said will provide higher details and enhanced anti-aliasing in-game graphics. NVIDIA said that DLSS 4 will be supported on GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs in over 75 games and applications the day of launch.

Neural Shaders: Details

Alongside GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, NVIDIA has also introduced AI-powered shaders. The company said that this function will use AI to bring "film-quality" visuals in real-time to video games. Shaders are essentially programs that run on GPUs and control visual aspects of a game such as lighting, shadows, reflections and more.

The new technology introduces RTX Neural Shaders for enhancing material and lighting, and RTX Neural Faces for improved rendering of characters with ray-traced hair and skin.

Autonomous Game Characters: Details

NVIDIA has also introduced NVIDIA ACE technology that the company said will enable game characters to perceive, plan and act like human players. ACE-powered autonomous characters are being integrated into KRAFTON's PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and InZOI video games.

NVIDIA said that in PUBG, these characters will plan and execute strategic actions, dynamically working with players. InZOI will feature "Smart Zoi" characters that will autonomously adjust behaviours based on life goals and in-game events.