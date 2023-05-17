

The extremely well-liked tool, which reached 100 million users in record time just two months after its launch in November 2022, was trained on a dataset that ended in 2021, severely restricting its capabilities in comparison to some of its more recent competitors. With a significant update to the ChatGPT app from OpenAI, users can now use the AI chatbot to browse the internet.



Access to more than 70 third-party browser plugins, including travel planning websites like Expedia and Kayak, as well as productivity tools like Slack and Zapier is another one of the new features. The new web-enabled features allow ChatGPT users to obtain up-to-date information and ask inquiries about current events and topics.



“We’re rolling out web browsing and Plugins to all ChatGPT Plus users,” OpenAI announced. “Moving from alpha to beta, they allow ChatGPT to access the internet and to use 70+ third-party plugins," it added. Only ChatGPT Plus subscribers — who pay $20 per month for premium access to the app — can currently access the update.



Google also made Bard free for users in 180 countries and regions, eliminating the need to join a waitlist. The update comes shortly after Google overhauled its Bard AI system and integrated it with several of its key services, including Gmail and Maps.



OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will testify before Congress this week about generative AI and the risks it poses to society. Both OpenAI and Google's announcements come amid increased scrutiny of AI safety by lawmakers and regulators.



"This hearing begins our Subcommittee's work in overseeing and illuminating AI's advanced algorithms and powerful technology," he said. "Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls," said Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate group on privacy and technology.

