ChatGPT can officiate your wedding, US couple finds new use for the chatbot

When Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt couldn't find a priest to officiate their wedding in Colorado, they turned to the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT.

The couple shared their personal information with the chatbot, which was able to incorporate it into the speech that guided their wedding ceremony, as reported by the Economic Times.

Technology has become an integral part of the couple's story, who also met online through a dating app. Wanting to tie the knot before the groom's deployment to the Army, they faced the challenge of organising a wedding in a short timeframe.

After securing a venue, finalising the guest list, and meticulously planning the wedding, the couple was unable to find a traditional priest to officiate their wedding.

In Colorado, couples can choose any licensed marriage official to conduct ceremonies. This prompted the bride's father, Stephen, to come up with a cost-effective idea to enlist ChatGPT, the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, to officiate the wedding.

The ceremony took place last month, and the video went viral for the unconventional approach. The videos and pictures of the wedding showcased how the AI chatbot guided the proceedings.

However, it wasn't all easy to convince the chatbot to perform the ceremony. Initially, it expressed hesitation, stating that it lacked the physical capabilities necessary for officiating a wedding.

Wiench shared with CBS Colorado, "It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding.'" Nevertheless, the couple persisted and provided the chatbot with personal information, which was then incorporated into its speech during the ceremony.

This is part of a series of events where the AI chatbot has been employed for an unconventional purpose, showing the seemingly boundless potential of the technology.