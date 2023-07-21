ChatGPT introduces new feature to remember your preferences, details here

OpenAI has introduced a "custom instructions" feature for ChatGPT users. This feature allows users to provide specific instructions to the chatbot so they don't have to repeat the same prompts whenever they interact.

The custom instructions feature also enables users to share relevant information they want ChatGPT to consider in its responses.

For example, users can ask the chatbot to deliver responses in a specific format or provide personal information such as age, location or family size that may be relevant to the queries presented to the chatbot.

While users can give specific instructions to the chatbot, this eliminates the need to repeat certain information that may be relevant and consistent in the commands typically asked by users.

This feature also works with plug-ins, making it easier to receive location-based recommendations such as prices of specific places and experiences.

This feature is currently only available for "Plus" plan users. The feature is also in its beta testing and is not yet available in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The information provided in custom instructions will be used to train OpenAI's API models to adapt to different instructions. However, users have the option to opt out of this setting through their data control settings.

To enable beta features:

Click on 'Profile & Settings' Select 'Beta features' Toggle on 'Custom instructions'

To add your instructions:

Click on your name Select 'Custom instructions'

On iOS, access it through:

Go to 'New Features' in Setting Turn on 'Custom Instructions'

To ensure safety and prevent harmful or hateful answers from ChatGPT, OpenAI will use its moderation API to scan the customised instructions. If the responses violate the company's policies, ChatGPT may refuse to save or ignore the instructions.

This new update comes amidst rising competition for OpenAI's chatbot. Besides Google's Bard, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced its partnership with Microsoft to introduce its own AI language model called LLaMA 2, which would be free for research and commercial use. Internationally, China's Baidu has also released its own AI-powered chatbot, Ernie.

