ChatGPT Mac app users won't be able to use 'Voice' after Jan 15: Here's why

As per OpenAI, the Voice feature will stop working on the ChatGPT Mac app on January 15, 2026, pushing users to the web, mobile apps or Windows for voice-based interactions

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
OpenAI has confirmed that the Voice feature in the ChatGPT Mac app will be discontinued on January 15, 2026. According to the company’s support page, the change may impact users who prefer speaking to ChatGPT rather than typing. The announcement has raised concerns among some Mac users, but OpenAI said that the decision is part of a wider effort to improve and streamline voice experiences across its platforms.
 
At present, the Voice feature on the Mac app enables hands-free, real-time conversations with the AI.
 
Voice feature set to be removed from ChatGPT macOS app
 
After the deadline, Voice will no longer work on the Mac app, but the support page mentioned that it will continue to be available on chatgpt.com, as well as on iOS, Android, and the Windows app. OpenAI has clarified that no other features on the macOS version of ChatGPT will be affected by this change. 
 
The Mac app currently allows users to speak directly to ChatGPT, making it easier to multitask or interact without typing. Once the feature is removed, Mac users who still want to use voice interactions will need to switch to the web version or use ChatGPT on a mobile device. For now, Mac users have until January 15, 2026, to continue using Voice mode in the ChatGPT app.
 
According to 9To5Mac, while the move may disappoint users who rely heavily on Voice mode, it is likely to be only a temporary inconvenience. Based on OpenAI’s statement about focusing on “more unified and improved voice experiences across our apps,” the report suggested that the company may be reworking its voice system, and the current Voice feature on the Mac app may not support this new approach.
OpenAI has also recently rolled out an update that brings Voice mode closer to regular ChatGPT conversations. Voice can now be used directly within any chat, letting users review earlier messages and interact with images, maps and other visual responses while speaking to the AI. This update is being rolled out to all users on the ChatGPT mobile apps and the web version. Given these changes, it is possible that OpenAI may introduce a similar, updated voice experience for macOS in the future.
 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

