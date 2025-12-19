Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap Dec 19: Samsung Exynos 2600, Realme 16 Pro, Pixel Upgrade Program

Samsung 2nm Exynos 2600. Realme 16 Pro series launch on Jan 6. Google Pixel Upgrade Program. App directory within ChatGPT. Google Gemini upgrade. Pin chats in ChatGPT.

Samsung announces 2nm Exynos 2600 in time for Galaxy S26 series
 
Samsung has introduced the Exynos 2600, its next flagship mobile processor and the first smartphone chip to be built using a 2nm process. Based on Samsung’s 2nm GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology, the chip is expected to deliver gains in on-device AI capabilities, overall performance, and power efficiency. The Exynos 2600 is positioned to compete with upcoming flagship processors from Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple in 2026 that use similar architectures.
 
Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6
 
Realme has confirmed that the 16 Pro series will launch in India on January 6, 2026. Along with announcing the launch date, the company has shared a few early details about the upcoming smartphones, pointing to a focus on design and camera features while keeping the full specifications undisclosed for now.
   
Google has introduced a new Pixel Upgrade Program for India that combines financing and exchange options, allowing users to upgrade to a new Pixel smartphone every year. The program is designed to reduce the upfront cost of Pixel devices while offering a structured upgrade path, with monthly payments starting at Rs 3,333.
   
OpenAI has launched an app directory within ChatGPT, making the platform more app-focused across iOS, Android, and the web. The new section works like an in-app store, enabling users to connect third-party services directly to ChatGPT and complete tasks without leaving the conversation. According to OpenAI, these apps provide external context and support actions such as booking travel, managing files, or creating documents from prompts.
   
Google is rolling out two updates to the Gemini app aimed at improving how users edit images and verify AI-generated content. According to Google, one update lets users prompt Gemini by drawing directly on images, removing the need for detailed text instructions. The company is also extending SynthID support to videos, allowing users to check whether a video or its audio was created or edited using Google AI.
   
OpenAI has announced a new ChatGPT feature that allows users to pin chats for quicker access. On X, OpenAI said that pinned chats are now rolling out on iOS, Android, and the web. Users can tap the “...” next to a chat on the web or long-press on mobile to pin a specific conversation. The feature works in a similar way to chat pinning options available on messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
   
Samsung has confirmed that its SmartThings platform now supports Matter 1.5, with the rollout starting this month. Matter-compatible cameras from partner brands are expected to arrive from March 2026. With this update, SmartThings extends its existing Matter device support, which already covers lights, door locks, switches, and sensors, to now include cameras. SmartThings is Samsung’s smart home platform and app that allows users to connect and manage devices such as lights, cameras, appliances, and sensors through a single app on phones, tablets, and select smart home appliances.
   
Sony’s PlayStation India has announced a year-end holiday sale that includes discounts on several PS5 accessories and select PS5 and PS4 game titles. The sale will run from December 23 to January 5, 2026. Sony India said that both online platforms and physical retail stores will offer discounts of up to 60 per cent during this period.
   
Apple is expected to announce its first foldable iPhone next year, though customers may need to wait longer to buy it. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that while Apple is still aiming for a 2026 launch of the iPhone Fold, production challenges could delay broader availability until 2027.
   
After years of using Google Pixel phones, the writer says choosing an iPhone as phone of the year in 2025 was unexpected. Android devices had a strong year, with improvements across Pixel software, hardware innovation from Chinese brands, and better battery life. However, after using the iPhone 17 alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold over the past few months, the writer found themselves repeatedly returning to Apple’s base iPhone, even though it was not their primary device.
 
 
The rise of AI-written content has created challenges for both individuals and institutions. Teachers want to know whether student submissions reflect genuine understanding, while consumers are increasingly concerned about whether advertisements are written by humans or machines. While setting rules around the use of AI-generated content is relatively straightforward, enforcing them depends on the much harder task of accurately detecting whether a piece of text was created by artificial intelligence.
   
Gaming company Krafton is set to lead a new $666 million investment fund in Asia, partnering with South Korean firms Naver and Mirae Asset. The fund aims to expand investments beyond gaming into a broader range of technology startups, mainly in India. The move highlights South Korea’s growing economic presence in the country. According to government data, cumulative foreign direct investment from South Korea in India reached about $6.8 billion by mid-2025, as Seoul looks to reduce reliance on China by diversifying supply chains and consumer markets.
   
OpenAI, Google, and Perplexity have started offering free services in India as part of an aggressive push to attract AI users. The strategy is seen as a way to collect large amounts of multilingual training data in the world’s most populous country. India is the second-largest smartphone market with 730 million devices, where users consume an average of 21GB of data per month at a cost of 9.2 cents per gigabyte, among the lowest data rates globally.
 

