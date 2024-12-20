ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

Microsoft-backed AI start-up OpenAI has rolled out new features for its ChatGPT app on Mac, enabling integration with various third-party apps. Supported apps include note-taking tools like Apple Notes and Notion, alongside developer software such as Android Studio, AppCode, PyCharm, RubyMine, and more.

The updated ChatGPT Mac app allows users to grant access to on-screen content from these apps, enabling context-aware responses. During a demo, ChatGPT demonstrated the ability to extract context from the Warp app to generate commands without requiring manual copying and pasting. OpenAI also announced that developers can now use o1 and o1 Pro modes for coding.

ChatGPT Mac app on-screen awareness: Supported third party apps

New IDEs: BBEdit, MatLab, Nova, Script Editor, and TextMate;

VS Code forks: VSCode Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, and WindSurf;

Jetbrains IDEs: Android Studio, AppCode, CLion, DataGrip, GoLand, IntelliJ IDEA, PHPStorm, PyCharm, RubyMine, RustRover, and WebStorm;

Terminal apps: Prompt and Warp;

Productivity apps: Apple Notes, Notion, and Quip

ChatGPT Mac app on-screen awareness: how it works

The update introduces a dedicated "Work with Apps" button beneath the text field. Clicking this button opens a list of compatible apps currently running. Users can select an app from this list, enabling ChatGPT to access context from that specific app while responding to queries. OpenAI clarified that data is accessed only from the selected app, and no information is fetched unless explicitly chosen by the user.

ChatGPT Mac app on-screen awareness: Availability

The on-screen awareness feature is available in the beta version of the ChatGPT Mac app, restricted to Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. OpenAI confirmed plans to extend this feature to the ChatGPT app on Windows and for free-tier users next year.