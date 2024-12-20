Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness for Apple Notes, and more apps

ChatGPT app on Mac can now access on-screen data from third-party apps like Apple Notes, Notion, Android Studio, AppCode, and more to understand the context of users' prompts

Work wit Apps on ChatGPT app
Work wit Apps on ChatGPT app
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 12:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft-backed AI start-up OpenAI has rolled out new features for its ChatGPT app on Mac, enabling integration with various third-party apps. Supported apps include note-taking tools like Apple Notes and Notion, alongside developer software such as Android Studio, AppCode, PyCharm, RubyMine, and more.
 
The updated ChatGPT Mac app allows users to grant access to on-screen content from these apps, enabling context-aware responses. During a demo, ChatGPT demonstrated the ability to extract context from the Warp app to generate commands without requiring manual copying and pasting. OpenAI also announced that developers can now use o1 and o1 Pro modes for coding.
 
ChatGPT Mac app on-screen awareness: Supported third party apps
  • New IDEs: BBEdit, MatLab, Nova, Script Editor, and TextMate;
  • VS Code forks: VSCode Insiders, VSCodium, Cursor, and WindSurf;
  • Jetbrains IDEs: Android Studio, AppCode, CLion, DataGrip, GoLand, IntelliJ IDEA, PHPStorm, PyCharm, RubyMine, RustRover, and WebStorm;
  • Terminal apps: Prompt and Warp;
  • Productivity apps: Apple Notes, Notion, and Quip
ChatGPT Mac app on-screen awareness: how it works
 
The update introduces a dedicated "Work with Apps" button beneath the text field. Clicking this button opens a list of compatible apps currently running. Users can select an app from this list, enabling ChatGPT to access context from that specific app while responding to queries. OpenAI clarified that data is accessed only from the selected app, and no information is fetched unless explicitly chosen by the user.
ChatGPT Mac app on-screen awareness: Availability
 
The on-screen awareness feature is available in the beta version of the ChatGPT Mac app, restricted to Plus, Pro, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. OpenAI confirmed plans to extend this feature to the ChatGPT app on Windows and for free-tier users next year.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

Google releases second developer preview of Android 16: Check new features

Apple releases iOS 18.3 public beta: How to download, eligible models, more

Vivo X200 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Nothing rolls out Android 15 update to Phone 2, Phone 2a: Check what's new

Topics :OpenAIChatGPTApple MacBook Pro

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story