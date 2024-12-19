Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is now on WhatsApp: How to start texting with AI chatbot

In the US, users can now also make a phone call to start a conversation with ChatGPT's Advanced Voice

ChatGPT on WhatsApp
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
As part of its “12 days of OpenAI” announcements, Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI has integrated its AI-powered chatbot into Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp. In its latest announcement video, OpenAI said that users can chat with ChatGPT directly on WhatsApp, without needing a separate app or account.
 
While OpenAI has rolled out this integration globally, users in the US can now also make a phone call to 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) to talk to ChatGPT. The phone call feature leverages Advanced Voice Mode to enable natural language conversations. OpenAI stated that this functionality allows access to ChatGPT even in regions without internet connectivity.
 
ChatGPT on WhatsApp: Details
 
Users can initiate a conversation with ChatGPT on WhatsApp by sending a message to 1-800-242-8478. Alternatively, WhatsApp users can scan a QR code available on OpenAI’s support page.

The feature does not require users to log into an OpenAI account. However, OpenAI is working on adding an account login option, which will enable more personalised responses from the chatbot on WhatsApp.
 
ChatGPT appears as a Business Account on WhatsApp and currently supports text-based communication only, with no option for voice calls. OpenAI has also implemented a daily usage limit for ChatGPT on WhatsApp. Although the exact limit has not been disclosed, the company stated it may adjust these limits based on system capacity. Users will be notified as they approach the daily limit.
 
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

