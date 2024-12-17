OpenAI opens ChatGPT Search access to all: What is it and how it works

As part of its “12 days of OpenAI” announcements, Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced that it is starting to roll-out ChatGPT Search feature to free-tier users. After testing the Search feature under the prototype name of SearchGPT, OpenAI launched it for its paid subscribers last month. However, the company has now announced that the feature will be available to all users with an OpenAI account, even if they do not have an active subscription.
ChatGPT Search: What is it?
The Search feature integrates web search functionality into ChatGPT. It combines the benefits of a natural language interface with up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more that are typically associated with search engines. The feature can fetch real time information from the web while maintaining a more natural and conversational tone. It allows users to ask follow-up questions and understands the context behind each query using conversational awareness capability of ChatGPT.
OpenAI stated that ChatGPT will automatically search the web based on the user’s prompt. However, users can also choose to manually initiate a search by clicking the web search icon. Results of a web search will present information in a new visual interface with links to sources. There are also new visual elements for presenting information like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.
12 days of OpenAI: Highlights so far
OpenAI has introduced several new features and upgrades aimed at improving user and developer experiences. Below is a summary of the key updates:
- ChatGPT Pro subscription plan: A new ChatGPT Pro plan offers advanced features and access to all AI models, tailored for users seeking enhanced functionality.
- O1-series models: The O1-series reasoning model improves ChatGPT’s reasoning and performance. Pro users also benefit from the O1 Turbo mode, which provides quicker responses.
- Sora model: OpenAI unveiled Sora, a tool enabling premium subscribers to generate 1080p videos up to 20 seconds long. The model supports inputs such as text, photos, and videos, making it a powerful tool for content creation.
- Reinforcement Fine-Tuning Research Program: OpenAI expanded its Reinforcement Fine-Tuning Research Program, offering developers the ability to fine-tune AI models for specific use cases, enhancing application personalisation and efficiency.
- ChatGPT Canvas: The newly launched Canvas interface transforms ChatGPT into a collaborative workspace, where users can receive inline suggestions and context-aware feedback on their projects.
- Apple Intelligence integration: OpenAI partnered with Apple to bring ChatGPT to Apple devices, integrating it with Apple’s Writing Tools and Siri. The integration enables more complex task management and content creation on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
- Santa voice option: OpenAI has added a festive "Santa" voice option to its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. This new feature, available for a limited time, allows users to converse with ChatGPT in a Santa-inspired voice.
- ChatGPT Projects: Projects in ChatGPT function like a folder, enabling users to save all their chats on a specific topic together for easier access. Users can also upload files and save instructions to customise ChatGPT's responses within that specific project.