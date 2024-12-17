OpenAI opens ChatGPT Search access to all: What is it and how it works

As part of its “12 days of OpenAI” announcements, Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced that it is starting to roll-out ChatGPT Search feature to free-tier users. After testing the Search feature under the prototype name of SearchGPT, OpenAI launched it for its paid subscribers last month. However, the company has now announced that the feature will be available to all users with an OpenAI account, even if they do not have an active subscription.

ChatGPT Search: What is it?

The Search feature integrates web search functionality into ChatGPT. It combines the benefits of a natural language interface with up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more that are typically associated with search engines. The feature can fetch real time information from the web while maintaining a more natural and conversational tone. It allows users to ask follow-up questions and understands the context behind each query using conversational awareness capability of ChatGPT.

OpenAI stated that ChatGPT will automatically search the web based on the user’s prompt. However, users can also choose to manually initiate a search by clicking the web search icon. Results of a web search will present information in a new visual interface with links to sources. There are also new visual elements for presenting information like weather, stocks, sports, news, and maps.

