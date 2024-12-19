Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google releases second developer preview of Android 16: Check new features

Google has released the Android 16 DP2 for eligible Pixel smartphones. The second version introduces a new option for accessing the in-display fingerprint sensor even if the screen is off

Android 16 (Image: Google)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
Google has released the second developer preview of Android 16 on select Google Pixel smartphones, showcasing several new features and user interface enhancements. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 also introduces new options for app developers, including the ability to control device haptics, adjust adaptive refresh rates, and more.
 
Google has already begun testing the next version of its mobile operating system, following its announcement last month of two updates for 2025: a major release in Q2, followed by a minor update in Q4. The Q2 release will bring the new Android version, while the Q4 update may feature minor UI changes and fewer new features.
Android 16 Developer Preview 2: Compatibility
 
The developer preview is available to select developers on Pixel 6 and newer Pixel devices. It can also be accessed via the Android Emulator.
 
Android 16 Developer Preview 2: What’s new
  • Note-taking shortcut: With Android 16, users will be able to set up a new "Note-taking" shortcut on the Pixel’s lock screen. Users will also have the option to select their preferred notes app for this feature.
  • Screen-off fingerprint: This update introduces a new option that allows users to access the in-display fingerprint sensor even if the device’s screen is off. The feature makes biometric authentication quicker and easier.
  • Embedded photo picker cloud option: Android’s new photo picker interface, first previewed in Android 16 Developer Preview 1, has been updated with a cloud search option.
  • Health Connect data: Android 16 adds a new Activity Intensity metric to Android’s Health Connect, in addition to the Health Record feature introduced in the first preview.
  • Other: Additional improvements include a new battery indicator design for paired Bluetooth accessories, new animations, and user-reported bug fixes.
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

