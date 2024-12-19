Google releases second developer preview of Android 16: Check new features

Google has released the second developer preview of Android 16 on select Google Pixel smartphones, showcasing several new features and user interface enhancements. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 also introduces new options for app developers, including the ability to control device haptics, adjust adaptive refresh rates, and more.

Google has already begun testing the next version of its mobile operating system, following its announcement last month of two updates for 2025: a major release in Q2, followed by a minor update in Q4. The Q2 release will bring the new Android version, while the Q4 update may feature minor UI changes and fewer new features.

Android 16 Developer Preview 2: Compatibility

The developer preview is available to select developers on Pixel 6 and newer Pixel devices. It can also be accessed via the Android Emulator.

Android 16 Developer Preview 2: What’s new