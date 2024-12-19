Vivo X200 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, more

Vivo’s latest flagship X200 series smartphones are now available in India with introductory offers, including bank cashback, exchange bonuses on trade-in deals, and more. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro are available for purchase on Vivo India’s official website, e-commerce platforms Flipkart and Amazon, and select retail stores.

The Vivo X200 series, a camera-centric flagship lineup, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip and features a camera system co-created with German optics brand Zeiss. The Pro model includes a new Zeiss-certified 200MP APO telephoto camera with 3.7x zoom and advanced photography features such as Telephoto Portrait, Telephoto Macro, and digital zoom up to 100x.

Vivo X200 series: Price and offers

Vivo X200 Pro:

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 94,999

Vivo X200:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 65,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 71,999

Introductory offers:

More From This Section

10 per cent bank discount on HDFC/SBI/ICICI credit cards.

10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in.

No-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to nine months.

One-year additional extended warranty at no extra cost.

Vivo X200 series: What's new

The Vivo X200 series is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, complemented by the V3+ imaging processor for enhanced photography and video capabilities. The secondary imaging chip significantly boosts camera performance across the series.

Key features of the X200 Pro’s 200MP Zeiss APO Telephoto camera:

Telephoto HyperZoom: Offers up to 100x zoom through software enhancements.

Telephoto Macro: Provides bokeh effects with up to 20x zoom.

Additional Telephoto Modes: Includes Nightscapes, Portrait, and Sunset photography modes.

Video Recording: Supports 4K HDR Cinematic Portrait videos at 120 fps and slow-motion recording at 4K 60 fps with HDR Dolby Vision.

Other camera features include an improved Super Landscape Mode and Zeiss Multifocal Portrait functionality, offering a 135mm focal length option for creative photography.

Battery and Charging:

X200 Pro: 6000mAh battery with 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

X200: 5800mAh battery with 90W wired charging.

Vivo X200 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, LTPO, 2800 x 1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT 818 (OIS), 50MP ultra-wide (Samsung JN1), 200MP telephoto (Samsung HP9, 3.7x zoom)

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 30W wireless

Operating System: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15

Vivo X200: Specifications