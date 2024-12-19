Tech wrap Dec 19: ChatGPT on WhatsApp, OnePlus 13r launch, Vivo X200 series

As part of its “12 days of OpenAI” announcements, Microsoft-supported AI company OpenAI has brought its chatbot to Meta's WhatsApp platform. OpenAI announced via a video that users can interact with ChatGPT on WhatsApp without requiring a separate application or account.

Chinese tech brand OnePlus has revealed the key specifications of its cost-effective flagship, the OnePlus 13r, which will launch on January 7, 2025. The device will debut at the Winter Launch Event alongside the premium OnePlus 13 and a new model of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds.

The Vivo X200 series, the latest flagship smartphones from Vivo, are now available in India with special introductory offers such as cashback through select banks and trade-in bonuses. The Vivo X200 and X200 Pro can be purchased via Vivo India’s official website, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and select offline stores.

Sennheiser, the German audio company, has introduced the Profile Wireless microphone system in India. Operating on a 2.4 GHz frequency, this system caters to creators and videographers. It includes a dual-channel system compatible with mobile phones, cameras, and computers, and can function as a clip-on, handheld, or tabletop microphone. Its charging bar doubles as a handheld or desktop microphone and holds the mini-receiver with an OLED display, pre-paired clip-on microphones, and additional accessories.

Nothing, a British consumer tech company, has started the rollout of its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 for selected devices. The update features a native gallery app, redesigned lock screen and home screen widgets, and an AI-powered Smart Drawer for automatic app categorisation into folders.

Google has introduced the second developer preview of Android 16 for select Pixel smartphones. The preview highlights new features and interface improvements, along with developer tools like enhanced control over device haptics and options for adjusting adaptive refresh rates.

Apple has made the public beta version of iOS 18.3 available. Following the release of the initial developer beta, this update is now open to users participating in Apple’s beta software programme.

The Vivo X200 Pro sets a high standard for mobile photography while also delivering outstanding battery life and performance. Despite minor drawbacks, it remains a leading choice among premium smartphones.

Apple has reportedly ceased development of its iPhone hardware subscription service, according to sources familiar with the matter. This marks a retreat from its earlier plan to change how its flagship product is purchased.