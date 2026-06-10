Claude Fable 5: Anthropic launches Mythos-like AI model for public

“We wanted to make sure for non-cyber use cases, we really prioritised safely releasing Fable as soon as possible,” Dianne Penn, head of project management for Anthropic’s research and labs, said. “That’s why we’re bringing this part of the Fable piece first while we continue to work on the general cyber use cases", he added.

Designed for coding and complex professional tasks

Anthropic said Fable 5 has been designed to improve performance in coding and other professional applications, particularly tasks that require solving complex problems over extended periods compared with earlier models.

The model currently leads all publicly available AI systems in overall performance, according to benchmark tests conducted by Vals AI, a company that tracks the capabilities of leading AI models.Fable's overall performance was 5 per cent higher than that of Claude Opus 4.8, reported The New York Times