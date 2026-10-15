Colt DCS, RMZ begin construction of third data centre with 64 MW capacity

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) and Bengaluru-based RMZ have begun construction of their third data centre in Mumbai, at their Navi Mumbai campus. The facility, Mumbai 3, will deliver 64 MW of AI-ready data centre capacity upon completion, the companies announced on Thursday.

Colt DCS and RMZ, which operate as a joint venture (JV), announced plans in 2024 to invest $1.7 billion in the Indian data centre market. Ground preparation began in December 2025, and construction is now underway following the signing of the facility’s first hyperscale customer, the companies said.

Commenting on the inauguration, Pratap Mane, country head, DCS, India, said that the nature of data centre demand is evolving rapidly, with customers requiring larger deployments, higher rack densities and infrastructure capable of supporting increasingly intensive AI workloads.

“Built with AI readiness at its core, the facility incorporates advanced cooling capabilities, including liquid cooling and enhanced power infrastructure to support high-density deployments. This enables customers to efficiently scale next-generation AI and high-performance computing workloads while maintaining operational resilience and efficiency,” Mane said. The companies said their Navi Mumbai campus has the potential to deliver up to 148 MW of capacity at full development. Upon completion, Mumbai 3 will increase the site’s operational capacity to 86 MW. As part of the JV, both organisations have committed to developing 250 MW of data centre capacity across Mumbai and Chennai. “At Mumbai 3, we are developing a future-ready campus designed to enable hyperscalers and neo-cloud providers to scale seamlessly as their capacity and computing needs evolve,” Deepak Chhabria, president at RMZ Digital Infrastructure, said.