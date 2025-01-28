Disruptive China's AI DeepSeek most downloaded app on Apple iOS in India

China’s AI startup DeepSeek, which has taken the world by storm, surpassing major global players like ChatGPT and Google Gemini, has become the most downloaded app on Apple iOS in India across all categories, according to data from Sensor Tower.

Introduced last week, DeepSeek AI Assistant- the low cost Chinese AI was far behind in the download rank at 102 on January 25. On January 27, it secured the top position and maintained its lead on January 28 as well, far ahead of the globally popular ChatGPT (8) and Google Gemini (13), according to the data.

DeepSeek, which was released world-wide on January 10, with an update on January 27 was funded by entrepreneur Liang Wenfeng, who founded a hedge fund in 2015, which used machine learning to predict the market.

Amongst productivity apps downloads in Apple iOS, DeepSeek made a phenomenal jump to the number one slot- going up from the rank 132 on January 18 to hitting 9th position on January 25 and grabbing the top slot on January 27, displacing Chat GPT.

Among the productivity app download list on Android Playstore, DeepSeek was at the 447th position on January 16, with ChatGPT at number two and Gemini at 14. It hit the 46th rank on January 26, and hit the 15th rank in terms on January 28, closing in on Google Gemini, which is just one rank higher.

And even in the overall app ranking list on Android, DeepSeek has hit 193 rank on January 28, closing in on Google Gemini (182 rank), though ChatGPT is well ahead at 47th rank.

Overall Download rank on Apple IOS January 25 (download rank) January 27 (download rank) January 28 (download rank) DeepSeek 102 1 1 Chat GPT 18 10 8 Google Gemini 28 27 13 DeepSeek was the second most downloaded app in the US across all categories on January 28 on the App Store, moving up from 133 rank on January 24, ChatGPT is at 11th position and Gemini at 57th. However, in countries like the UK, Australia, Singapore and Canada, it has already hit the number one spot amongst all apps on January 28. But it has not made a similar domination in most European countries.

January 16 (download rank) January 26 (download rank) January 28 (download rank) DeepSeek 447 46 15 Chat GPT 2 4 4 Google Gemini 14 13 14

Source: Sensor TowerSource: Sensor Tower