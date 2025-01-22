Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Isro's uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan advances with dispatch of crew module

Isro's uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan advances with dispatch of crew module

Gaganyaan will be Isro's first attempt towards acquiring human spaceflight capabilities. Before sending the crew, the Isro is planning to send uncrewed mission to the space under its Gaganyaan project

ISRO
The Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS) designed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was also integrated to the module at LPSC. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of Isro has dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1) after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system, the space agency said on Wednesday.

Gaganyaan will be Isro's first attempt towards acquiring human spaceflight capabilities. Before sending the crew, the Isro is planning to send uncrewed mission to the space under its Gaganyaan project. 

On 21 January 2025, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of Isro dispatched the Crew Module for the first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1), after successfully completing the integration of the liquid propulsion system, Isro said in a statement.

LPSC, Bengaluru has dispatched the module to Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, officials said.

According to the space agency, the Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS) is a bi-propellant based Reaction Control System (RCS) and is meant for precise three axis control namely Pitch, Yaw and Roll, of crew module.

The control will be initiated following separation of service module during the descent and re-entry phase until the deployment of parachute-based deceleration system.

Also Read

India's growing space ambitions: List of Isro's major achievements in 2024

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Jitendra Singh

NGLV development model will be announced soon: Isro chief Somanath

Gaganyaan to proceed with caution to avoid Boeing-like incident: Isro chief

Gaganyaan to be launched by end of this year: Isro chief Somanath

This system employs 12 100N thrusters, pressurisation system with high pressure gas bottles and the propellant feed system along with the associated fluid control components, Isro said.

A 100 N thrusters are rocket motors, which are used in spacecraft for propulsion, Isro officials said.

The Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS) designed by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was also integrated to the module at LPSC, the agency said.

It further said that the Crew Module will also undergo further integration operations including avionics package assembly, electrical harnessing and checks at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) before getting dispatched to U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru for the final phase of integration of the Orbital Module.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will the $500 bn Startgate Infra AI project be an opportunity for India?

Truecaller brings automatic spam call blocking to iPhones: How to enable

Samsung Galaxy S25 series could debut these new Galaxy AI features: Details

Google to make fresh investment over $1 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic

Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Topics :Gaganyaan missionIsro projectsIsro manned mission

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story