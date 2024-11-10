Cybersecurity challenge reaches boardrooms, only 52% leaders confident

Only 52 per cent of industry leaders worldwide are “very confident” that company boards have the ability to navigate cybersecurity, according to a survey by Deloitte. The role of C-suite leaders, including chief information security officers, is evolving as cybersecurity considerations intensify across organisations. The survey asked 1,200 leaders in various industries worldwide, including India, to share their views on cybersecurity and business. It included senior leaders with responsibility for information technology (IT), cybersecurity and business.