iQOO 13 India launch set for December 3: Expected specifications and more

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has set December 3 as the launch date for its flagship iQOO 13 smartphone in India. In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed the smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon and the company’s online store.

The iQOO 13’s listing page is now live on Amazon India, revealing a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC) and a secondary “Q2” chip for enhanced gaming performance, the iQOO 13 is expected to follow closely the features of its Chinese variant.

iQOO 13: Details

First launched in China last month, the iQOO 13 carries forward the design language of its predecessor, the iQOO 12, with a similar rear camera module and flat display. Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the smartphone is offered with up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of up to 1TB.

The iQOO 13 boasts a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. For security, it includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. On the imaging front, it features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera capable of 30x digital zoom. A 6150mAh battery powers the device, supporting 120W fast wired charging.

iQOO 13: Expected Specifications