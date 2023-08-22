Home / Technology / Tech News / Deloitte begins AI incubator to drive tech innovation, talent capabilities

The launch of the Global Generative AI Market Incubator by Deloitte also aligns with the central government's agenda of nurturing tech talent and AI-driven opportunities, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Deloitte

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:40 PM IST
Deloitte has launched Global Generative AI Market Incubator, that aims to promote innovation and serve businesses in India and across the globe, a release said on Tuesday.

As generative AI boom drives global demand, it is a significant step towards nurturing tech innovation and talent in the country, enabling enterprises to achieve their business goals, according to the release.

The AI incubator will leverage in-depth sector knowledge and AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) expertise of professionals, including data scientists and engineers.

"Our focus is to harness generative AI's disruptive potential in partnership with our key alliances by leveraging our targeted industry solutions that help clients realise sustainable business outcomes and achieve real transformations," Nitin Mittal, Deloitte Global Consulting Emerging Markets Leader, said.

Topics :Artificial intelligenceDeloitteTech sector

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

