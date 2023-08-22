iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

With the iPhone 15 series release date moving closer, information regarding new features has started to pop up on the internet for the entire lineup – including the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models as well as for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The 2023 iPhones are likely to be launched during the Apple event next month, although the exact day remains unconfirmed, it is expected to be held around the second week of September.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to bring major upgrades, including a USB-C port, new action button, titanium frame, thinner bezels around the display, and new camera sensors.

Here are some of the new features expected from the iPhone 15 lineup:

Power delivery through USB-C

Apple is likely to replace its lightning charging port by USB type-C. The move follows EU’s law, which mandates USB-C on all devices by 2024. According to a news article on tomsguide, the 2023 iPhone would support Thunderbolt connectivity through its type C port. If true, this will significantly improve data transfer speed, up to 40Gbps compared to 480Mbps speed cap on the lightning port, for iPhone users.

It is to be seen if the Thunderbolt support comes standard across all devices in the lineup or just the high-end models.

Action Button

The iPhone 15 models could mark the end of an era for the brand’s mute switch, which has featured on every iPhone since its debut in 2007. According to media reports, Apple would replace mute switch with a new ‘Action Button’. It is said to be a solid-state button, which would still have all the functionality of the mute switch but with options to customise functions beyond it. The button would be backed by taptic feedback mechanism rather than a mechanical clicking button for enhance device durability as it closes down the gap for dust and other particles to sneak in.

Titanium frame with thinner bezels

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series would include borders around the display that are one-third thinner than that on the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple is also likely to replace the stainless-steel frame with titanium that would trim down the phones’ weight without compromising on the durabilty.

Periscope zoom camera

Fresh in the rumour mill, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would get an exclusive Periscope telephoto camera for optical zoom of up to 6x magnification. Apple is said to use a combination of glass and plastic parts to enhance the image quality further. The low-end iPhone 15 models, however, would pack the same 48MP image sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models from last year.

More battery life

Larger batteries are likely to be featured on all the new iPhone models with standard iPhone 15 expected to be powered by a 3,877mAh battery and a 4,852mAh battery on the Pro Max model. The new power efficient 3 nanometer A17 Bionic chip can also help in extending the battery life on the new iPhone.

Colour matched cable options

According to an article on Appleinsider, Apple might include colour matched USB-C cables in the package for the new iPhone 15.