Apple is reportedly preparing to bring back its Product(RED) range with as many as five red-themed products and accessories, potentially launching them on December 1, which is observed as World AIDS Day. The expected line-up includes a new colour option for the HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2, along with accessories for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

The reported launch would mark Apple's return to Product(RED) hardware after a gap of several years. The initiative, through which a portion of proceeds from sales of specially branded products goes towards efforts to combat HIV/AIDS, is also approaching the 20th anniversary of its partnership with Apple.

Which Apple products could get Product(RED) editions? According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing Product(RED) versions of the HomePod mini 2 and AirPods Max 2, with the announcement expected on or around December 1. The HomePod mini 2 is expected to get a red mesh exterior. The AirPods Max 2, meanwhile, could feature a silver finish, white mesh ear cushions and a white headband, with a red Digital Crown. ALSO READ: Apple removes Chinese AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns Gurman in a post on X also said that Apple could introduce a red Apple Watch Sport Band and a wrist strap for AirPods. This would take the potential Product(RED) line-up to at least four products and accessories.

9To5Mac reported that Apple could also launch a red-accented version of the AirTag tracker. The expected additions are primarily colour variants, with no major changes to product specifications or functionality reported. What is Apple's Product(RED) initiative? Apple's Product(RED) partnership dates back to 2006. The initiative involves companies offering specially branded red products and contributing a portion of the proceeds towards the Global Fund, which supports programmes addressing HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. ALSO READ: CERT-In flags security vulnerabilities in WhatsApp, ASUS software: Details Apple has previously introduced Product(RED) versions of several products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were among the last iPhone models to receive the red finish in 2022, while the Apple Watch Series 9 was offered in a Product(RED) version in 2023.