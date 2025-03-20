Digital sovereignty: India's first indigenous browsers make an appearance

The central government on Thursday declared the results of the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge, an initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The contest was aimed at achieving the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in the field of design, and development of an Indian web browser for major devices and platforms, and which would incorporate required security features.

ALSO READ: IT-ITes revenue over $250 bn, exports account for $200 bn: STPI DG The challenge saw an overwhelming response, with 58 entries submitted. After the evaluation process, three teams were declared winners. Team Zoho secured the first prize of Rs 1 crore, Team Ping got Rs 75 lakh for second place, while Team Ajna won Rs 50 lakh and secured the third spot. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the winners of the web browser challenge.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw highlighted how India's IT sector is now shifting its vision from a services-centric nation towards becoming a product nation. He pointed out that the IT sector is now generating revenue over $282 billion. He further said that the initiative has sparked immense enthusiasm across academia, start-ups, and the research community, with students and innovators eager to contribute to this ambitious project.

Indigenous digital landscape

What is particularly encouraging is that the winners hailed from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, highlighting the depth of talent present across the nation, Vaishnaw said. The development of the indigenous browser marks a significant milestone for India’s digital landscape. A browser, after all, is considered as the gateway to the internet, serving as the primary platform for activities like browsing, emailing, online transactions, and much more.

Highlighting the advantages of India’s own browser, Vaishnaw specifically noted areas of data security and privacy. While fully complying with the Data Protection Act, it ensures that user data remains within the country’s borders. This will provide a robust alternative to global browsers, ensuring that Indian citizens’ information is handled securely and in compliance with local laws, he highlighted.

The new browser will also be compatible with major platforms, including iOS, Windows, and Android, ensuring seamless access for users across devices.

Vaishnaw said that developing browser is the first concrete step towards building entire Indian digital stack soon.