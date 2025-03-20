Google delays Pixel 9a pre-orders due to 'component quality issues': Report

Google has reportedly delayed the availability of the Pixel 9a due to concerns over a potential quality issue affecting select units. According to The Verge, the limited launch of the device on March 19 was a result of these issues.

"We're checking on a component quality issue that's affecting a small number of Pixel 9a devices," Google spokesperson Matt Flegal reportedly told The Verge in an email.

Google generally starts the pre-order programme for its new Pixel devices right after the launch. However, the Pixel 9a is still not available for pre-order in India. Additionally, Google has not specified the date for the device's retail availability, stating that the Pixel 9a will be available "beginning in April." The delay in India is likely linked to the same quality concerns identified globally.

The report suggested that Google initially planned to start the sale of the Pixel 9a this month but has postponed it to conduct additional quality checks.

Google Pixel 9a: Details

The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 in India and is available in a single 256GB storage variant. It features a refreshed design with a flat profile, rounded edges, and a 6.3-inch Actua display, which is said to be 35 per cent brighter than its predecessor, reaching up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The display supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and comes with an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water.

For imaging, the Pixel 9a features a dual-camera set-up comprising a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It is also the first A-series Pixel to offer 'Macro Focus.' Additionally, AI-powered camera tools such as Add Me, Best Take, and Magic Editor with Auto Frame and Reimagine are included.

The smartphone is said to deliver over 30 hours of battery life, extending to more than 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver. Google also states that the Pixel 9a offers the best battery life among all Pixel smartphones to date. Running Android 15 out of the box, it comes with a seven-year software update promise, including OS, security, and Pixel Drops updates.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications