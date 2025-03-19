Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IT-ITes revenue over $250 bn, exports account for $200 bn: STPI DG

IT-ITes revenue over $250 bn, exports account for $200 bn: STPI DG

He said that the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council has always been very instrumental over the promotion of export from this country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Revenue of IT and IT-enabled services in the country has crossed $250 billion out of which $200 billion is from exports, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

While speaking at the inaugural session of Indiasoft 2025 and India Electronics Expo, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Director General, Arvind Kumar, said that the country's IT-ITes revenue has come a long way from $20 million in 1992-93.

"This consistent effort of ESC, Government of India and support of ESC types of the organization means that today, from IT-ITes services, we have revenue of more than $250 billion. STPI's journey started when we had only $20 million in export from this country. It's a journey of $20 million to 250 million US dollars out of this $200 billion is from export," Kumar said.

 

He said that the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council has always been very instrumental over the promotion of export from this country.

Kumar said that now the country is developing a vast ecosystem.

"We have registered 1,58,000 startups. Out of that, 78,000 startups are in the tech domain. We are making 18 billion transactions per month in UPI. This is the scale we have created in the software industry. This is a scale we want to create in all new technologies, whether it is AI method, quantum computing, whether it is a semiconductor, we cannot want to create similar one in all the new technologies which is about to come," he said.

Kumar said that various ministries including STPI support start-ups and encourage their innovations.

"More than 50 per cent of start-ups are coming from tier 2 and 3 cities. The founders or directors of more than half of start-ups are women. We are not just growing in numbers but we are now having inclusive growth," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IT service IT export STPI India trade

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

