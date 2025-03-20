Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly gearing up for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series. According to a 9To5Google report, there will be two models in the series – Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus – and both will hit the markets as cost-effective models based on the premium Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is expected to be the smallest device in the lineup, measuring 10.9-inch in display size. To give context, the displays on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 ultra measure 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus remains unclear now but as per 9To5Google, it might be unveiled by June 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: What to expect

According to the report, Galaxy Tab S10 FE will sport a 10.9-inch display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution. At the moment, it is unclear which display panel will the device feature. It will likely ship with One UI 7, and retain an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is expected to sport a metal build and support S Pen input.

The upcoming tablet is expected to be powered by the Exynos 1580 with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, with a microSD card slot available too.

It will reportedly boast a single 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. It is expected to pack an 8000mAh battery with a charging support of 45W. It will likely be available at a starting price of 579 euros (Approximately Rs 54,750).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: What to expect

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus is said to have a 13.1-inch display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800. Information about the display panel is uncertain at the moment, akin to the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. It will also retain an IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water. It is expected to support S Pen input.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus will also reportedly be powered by Exynos 1580 and feature a RAM of 8GB or 12GB, and a storage of 128GB or 256GB paired with a microSD card slot for expansion. As per the report, it will arrive with One UI 7.

Akin to Galaxy Tab S10 FE, this will also reportedly feature a single 13MP rear camera coupled with a 12MP front camera. It is expected to pack a 10,090mAh battery with a charging support of 45W. It will likely be available at a starting price of 749 euros (Approximately Rs 70,200).