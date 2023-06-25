Home / Technology / Tech News / Digital twins will reshape business and society by 2035, shows data

Digital twins will reshape business and society by 2035, shows data

The inaugural Digital Twindex has been prepared by TCS Futurists, based on a study conducted using the Delphi technique

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Digital twins — virtual replicas of physical objects, processes or systems that are used to simulate, predict, and improve real-world activities — will revolutionise homes, workplaces, communities, and even health care in the coming years, based on findings from TCS Futurists and a network of their peers.

The inaugural Digital Twindex has been prepared by TCS Futurists, based on a study conducted using the Delphi technique. It demonstrates the potential for digital twin technology to shape the next decade and beyond. Participants in the study included scientists, futurists, and subject-matter experts from across TCS’ networks.  










































































































