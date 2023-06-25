Digital twins will reshape business and society by 2035, shows data























































































































































































































Digital twins — virtual replicas of physical objects, processes or systems that are used to simulate, predict, and improve real-world activities — will revolutionise homes, workplaces, communities, and even health care in the coming years, based on findings from TCS Futurists and a network of their peers.The inaugural Digital Twindex has been prepared by TCS Futurists, based on a study conducted using the Delphi technique. It demonstrates the potential for digital twin technology to shape the next decade and beyond. Participants in the study included scientists, futurists, and subject-matter experts from across TCS’ networks.