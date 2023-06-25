For businesses there is additional benefit. As enterprises embrace digital models, they are maximising efficiency by adopting private 5G networks. A private 5G network allows an institutional subscriber to get prioritised access or captive use of wireless spectrum. This allows companies to share information and data with higher security, efficiency and speed.

Telecom is going to a new level, with sharp growth and increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world. The latest Ericsson Mobility Report is very enthusiastic about its growth. Total 5G subscriptions are projected to pass the 1.5 billion mark by the end of 2023, growing by 500 million in just one year, the report says. 5G subscriptions are now forecast to reach 4.6 billion globally by the end of 2028, making up more than 50 per cent of all mobile subscriptions. 5G will become the dominant mobile access technology by subscriptions in 2028.