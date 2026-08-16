Drones take the field in Indian agriculture as services expand for farmers

“Farmers can book these services directly at the store or through our digital platform. It is an ‘Uberisation’ model for farm-spraying services, through which a farmer can dial up or book through an app. With a retail network that connects us directly to over 5 million farmers, we have a strong foundation to scale this model and accelerate the adoption of precision agriculture across the country,” said Sankarasubramanian S, managing director and chief executive officer of Coromandel International.