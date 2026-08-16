Nvidia eyes investing $3 billion in SB Energy under OpenAI data centre deal

Nvidia is in ​talks to invest as much as $3 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank ??Group subsidiary developing a massive planned Ohio data centre project for OpenAI, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the ‌discussions.

The ​proposed investment is ​part of Nvidia's talks with OpenAI and SB Energy on ​providing around $100 billion in credit support for the planned Ohio data centre campus, the report said. Nvidia has discussed investing half of the $3 billion when the Ohio project deal ​is signed and the other half as part of ‌SB Energy's planned initial public offering, according to the Information.