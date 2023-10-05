close
Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

The Dyson Zone headphones come with an attachable visor that projects purified air streams

The Dyson Zone headphones feature 16-ohm neodymium speakers with a 40mm driver

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:16 PM IST
British technology brand Dyson has announced its first wearable device in India: the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones featuring air purification technology. Known for its vacuum cleaners and air purifiers, Dyson offers two different packages for these headphones—Dyson Zone and Dyson Zone Absolute+. The base variant is available in Ultra Blue/Prussian Blue and is priced at Rs 59,900. The Absolute+ package, priced at Rs 64,900, comes in Prussian Blue/Bright Copper and includes two extra electrostatic carbon filters for the integrated air purifier, an explorer case, an in-flight adaptor kit, and a soft pouch. The headphones are now available for purchase at the Dyson India online store and offline at Dyson Demo stores.
Specifications
The headphones are equipped with a total of eleven microphones, eight of which are dedicated to monitoring surrounding sounds and reducing noise by up to 38dB. The Dyson Zone headphones feature 16-ohm neodymium speakers with a 40mm driver, which the company claims can reproduce sound frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21kHz.
The headphones use a USB Type-C charging system and have a lithium-ion battery that is claimed to last up to 50 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. When both Air Purification and ANC are in use, the headphones provide up to four hours of playtime.
Design
The headphones have a metallic exterior and micro-suede lined ear cups, known as Comfort Pads. They also feature magnetic connector slots on either side that can hold a visor to project purified air. Additionally, the headphones feature foam-lined cushioning along the headstrap.
 

Dyson Zone headphones have micro-suede earcups and foam pads on headstrap

Air Purification
Each ear cup of the Dyson Zone headphones contains compressors that draw in air through filters. This purified air is then projected through a non-contact, removable visor on both sides. The base package includes two electrostatic carbon filters capable of absorbing nitrogen dioxide, with an additional two filters provided in the Absolute+ package.
Utility
The headphones offer a transparent mode and three preset equaliser modes—Dyson EQ, Bass Boost, and Neutral—accessible through the MyDyson App. Users can also adjust the volume to their comfort level using the app. The app allows users to adjust the airflow speed through the visor while monitoring nitrogen dioxide levels.
Topics : Dyson Dyson in India noise-canceling headphones headphones air purifiers Technology

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon