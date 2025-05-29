EA will no longer make the Black Panther game, game studio shut: Report

Electronic Arts has reportedly cancelled Black Panther game, which it has been working on in collaboration with Marvel . Moreover, the American video game publisher has reportedly shut down the game studio Cliffhanger Games, which it had created to develop the game – reported gaming-focused news organisation IGN.

Since its initial reveal in 2023, limited details have emerged about Black Panther game, other than it being a single-player title featuring an original story created in partnership with Marvel Games.

As per the report, in an email sent to staff from EA Entertainment president Laura Miele, she said that these changes, alongside other recent cancellations and layoffs, are being done to "sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."

She added: “These decisions are hard. They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles."

EA’s partnership with Marvel affected

According to IGN, Marvel and EA’s collaboration on Black Panther is part of a broader three-game agreement that also includes Iron Man and an as-yet unannounced title. The partnership is expected to move forward, with Motive Studios taking the lead on upcoming Marvel projects.

In a statement shared with IGN, Miele confirmed: “Our partnership with Marvel remains strong and our multi-title, long-term collaboration continues.”

Layoffs at EA

The layoffs at EA follow several waves of job cuts and project cancellations in recent years, particularly throughout 2025. Just last month, the company reportedly let go of around 300 employees, including nearly 100 at Respawn, while also scrapping a Titanfall title in development and another incubation project, as reported by IGN.

According to the report, earlier in 2025, EA restructured BioWare, redeploying some staff and laying off others. In 2024, a major company-wide restructuring led to 670 layoffs, including approximately two dozen at Respawn. The previous year, BioWare saw 50 roles eliminated, with additional undisclosed cuts reportedly taking place at Codemasters.