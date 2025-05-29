Google Pixel exclusive AI features in Photos app coming to Android, iPhone

As part of an upcoming update to the Google Photos app, Google is redesigning its image editor and introducing several AI-powered features, including tools that were previously exclusive to Pixel smartphones. In a blog post announcing the changes, the company confirmed that features like Reimagine and Auto Frame will soon be available on more Android devices as well as iPhones.
Originally introduced with the Pixel 9 series, Auto Frame uses generative AI to suggest different image compositions—cropping or widening shots and filling in empty space as needed. Reimagine, meanwhile, allows users to select parts of an image and apply detailed edits using natural language prompts. These tools will now become available to a broader user base beyond Pixel owners.
In addition to these AI features, Google is updating the image editor’s layout and adding several new capabilities to Google Photos. The updates will begin rolling out globally to Android devices next month, with iOS to follow later this year.
Google Photos: What is new?
- Redesigned editor: The editing interface in Google Photos is being revamped to offer easier access to tools and AI-driven suggestions for quick edits.
- QR code album sharing: Users can now generate a QR code to share albums more easily. Anyone with the code will be able to view and contribute to the album.
- Travel history: A new “Places” section under the Collections tab will show photos pinned on a map, making it easier to see where each picture was taken.
- Contextual search: Users will be able to search photos using natural prompts like “me in a sparkly blue shirt” or “Alice at the beach.”
- Recaps: Google Photos will automatically curate and highlight memorable moments with “Best of Month” and “Year-End Recap” collections, which can also be shared.
- Video montage: Users will be able to select photos and videos to create short highlight clips. Google will use AI to combine the content into a video with background music.
- Other features: Additional tools include auto-stacking similar photos, the ability to hide images of specific people, and a “Free up space on this device” option to delete files already backed up to the cloud.