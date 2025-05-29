Google Pixel exclusive AI features in Photos app coming to Android, iPhone

As part of an upcoming update to the Google Photos app, Google is redesigning its image editor and introducing several AI-powered features, including tools that were previously exclusive to Pixel smartphones. In a blog post announcing the changes, the company confirmed that features like Reimagine and Auto Frame will soon be available on more Android devices as well as iPhones.

Originally introduced with the Pixel 9 series, Auto Frame uses generative AI to suggest different image compositions—cropping or widening shots and filling in empty space as needed. Reimagine, meanwhile, allows users to select parts of an image and apply detailed edits using natural language prompts. These tools will now become available to a broader user base beyond Pixel owners.

In addition to these AI features, Google is updating the image editor’s layout and adding several new capabilities to Google Photos. The updates will begin rolling out globally to Android devices next month, with iOS to follow later this year.

Google Photos: What is new?