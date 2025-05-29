Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Store debuts in India with offers on Pixel devices: Check deals here

Google's official store goes live in India, offering direct-to-consumer sales with exclusive deals on Pixel devices and accessories

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:30 AM IST
Google has officially launched the Google Store in India, enabling direct sales of its devices to Indian consumers for the first time. Until now, the US-based technology giant relied on third-party retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, and Amazon to distribute its products in the country. With the launch of its own digital platform, Indian consumers can now purchase devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series directly from Google.
 
In addition to smartphones, the Google Store in India also offers a range of accessories and other products, including the Pixel Watch 3, Buds Pro 2, phone cases, USB-C power adapters, watch bands, and more.

Google Store: Price match promise

One of the key highlights of the Google Store is the “Pixel Price Promise”. According to Google, “If you find a better price at a selected retail partner or on Google Store within the return period, you may be eligible for a partial refund to match the lower price.” This ensures that customers always receive competitive pricing.

Google Store: Offers and no-interest EMIs

To mark the launch of the store in India, Google is offering exclusive deals on several Pixel smartphones:
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold — MRP: Rs 1,72,999 | Offer: Rs 1,62,999
  • Pixel 9 Pro — MRP: Rs 1,09,999 | Offer: Rs 99,999
  • Pixel 9 — MRP: Rs 79,999 | Offer: Rs 74,999
  • Pixel 8 Pro — MRP: Rs 99,999 | Offer: Rs 62,999
  • Pixel 8a — MRP: Rs 49,999 | Offer: Rs 34,999

Additional launch benefits include:

  • Up to 24 months of no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options
  • Store credits for select purchases
  • Instant cashback on transactions using select credit cards
  • Exchange bonuses on eligible devices
Topics :GoogleGoogle PixelGoogle India

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

