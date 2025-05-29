iOS 26, iPadOS 26, more: Apple to reportedly mark operating systems by year

Apple is reportedly planning to change the naming convention for all its operating systems. According to a report by 9to5Google, citing Bloomberg, the upcoming iOS update will not be called iOS 19 as previously expected. Instead, it will be branded as iOS 26, part of a new year-based naming strategy. The change will apply across Apple’s ecosystem, including iPadOS 26 for iPads, macOS 26 for Macs, watchOS 26 for the Watch series, and more.

Apple is expected to officially announce these new names at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), scheduled to begin on June 9.

Apple OS: Expected new names

iOS 26 (instead of iOS 19)

iPadOS 26 (instead of iPadOS 19)

macOS 26 (instead of macOS 16)

watchOS 26 (instead of watchOS 12)

tvOS 26 (instead of tvOS 19)

visionOS 26 (instead of visionOS 3)

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s goal is to bring consistency across its platforms and make the branding easier to follow for both customers and developers. The move is reportedly part of a broader strategy to streamline its product ecosystem.

WWDC 2025: What to expect

At WWDC, Apple is expected to introduce major visual changes across its entire lineup—not just iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, but also watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. The redesign will be inspired by visionOS, featuring glass-like UI elements, updated icons, and more streamlined navigation to create a consistent visual language across devices.

Key expected announcements include: