Earth Copilot: Nasa, Microsoft team up to make Earth Science data available

Nasa has teamed up with Microsoft to develop the Earth Copilot, a custom AI chatbot designed to respond to users’ queries related to Earth with easy-to-understand data. The Earth Copilot uses natural language processing to simplify access to Nasa’s data, making it easier for a wider range of users to interact with Earth Science information.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that Nasa collaborated with the technology giant to create a proof of concept model using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform and AI capabilities. This partnership aims to transform how users can search, discover, and analyse Nasa’s geospatial data. Traditionally, geospatial data is complex and requires technical expertise, limiting access to researchers and scientists. The Earth Copilot chatbot, however, simplifies the process, making the data more simplified and accessible to scientists, educators, policymakers, and the general public.

The Earth Copilot allows users to interact with Nasa’s data repository using plain language queries. For example, users can ask questions like, “What was the impact of Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island?” or “How did the COVID-19 pandemic affect air quality?” The AI will then retrieve and present relevant datasets in an easy-to-understand manner.

Currently, Earth Copilot is in its prototype phase and is available exclusively to Nasa scientists and researchers for testing and evaluation. After this initial phase, the Nasa’s IMPACT team plans to integrate the AI chatbot into the agency's Visualization, Exploration, and Data Analysis (VEDA) platform, which already offers access to some of NASA’s data.