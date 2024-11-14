ISRO sets up first space education lab in AP's Keyi Panyor district

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) established a space education lab in the Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh. The space agency’s ISRO Space Tutor set up the lab in partnership with Vyomika Space Academy.

According to officials on Thursday, state Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona officially opened the state's first space education lab at the Government Higher Secondary School Yazali on Wednesday.

ISRO’s first space education lab in AP: State education minister appreciated state administration

The project has been hailed by the state education minister as a groundbreaking move that will motivate young people throughout the state. During his first visit to the state, Dr. Nilesh Desai, Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC/ISRO), emphasised India's growing involvement in space exploration.

At the inauguration, Sona also praised the Keyi Panyor district administration's initiative, stating that the new district is setting a good example for the entire state to follow and that the space education lab will open the door for young minds to explore the mysteries of space.

ISRO’s first space education lab in AP: SAC/ISRO director on the initiative

India is making significant progress in space exploration, and exposing young people to space science would accelerate India's overall development, according to SAC/ISRO Director Nilesh Desai.

Toko Tatung, a local MLA, attended the first event as well. Speaking at the event, he emphasised the value of space science in the field of education and urged the teachers and students to utilise the Lab to its complete potential.

Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the Deputy Commissioner of Keyi Panyor stated, "It is an initiative to not only educate but also inspire young minds to dream bigger."