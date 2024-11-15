WhatsApp brings 'Draft' indicator for managing unfinished messages: Details

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a Message Drafts feature to help users manage unfinished messages. In a press release, WhatsApp stated that the feature is designed to provide an easy and efficient way to locate and complete messages left incomplete.

With this update, WhatsApp will display a "Draft" indicator on any unsent message and move the relevant conversation to the top of the inbox. According to the company, this feature is particularly useful if users are interrupted or distracted while typing or forget to send a message. It allows them to quickly return to incomplete conversations, saving time and effort.

Announcing the new feature on his WhatsApp channel, Mark Zuckerberg said, “we all need this” feature. The new Draft indicator is rolling out globally on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

Earlier this month, Meta announced the introduction of the Lists feature for WhatsApp, aimed at helping users organise their inbox. This feature allows users to create custom filters for categorising conversations, such as lists for family, work, or neighbourhood groups. Once a category is selected, only contacts within that list are displayed in the inbox.

WhatsApp also offers chat filters, introduced earlier this year, to organise chats using preset lists for unread messages, group conversations, and a customisable favourites list.There is also an “All” tab that shows all chats in the inbox.