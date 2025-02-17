Vivo V50 with Zeiss camera launching today: Where to watch, expected specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to launch its V50 smartphone in India on February 17. The launch event for the smartphone will kick off at 12PM, and will be livestreamed on Vivo India's official YouTube channel. You can also follow the live event through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed several key details about the Vivo V50, such as camera specifications, battery capacity and more. Here are the details:

Vivo V50: What to expect

Vivo has revealed that the V50 smartphone will feature a Quad-curved display on the front, sitting within a rounded middle frame for better ergonomics. Additionally, the smartphone will be available in three colourways: Rose Red, Titanium Grey and Starry Night. The Starry Night colour variant will feature a 3D design with dynamic elements on the back panel which will interact with environmental lighting. The company also confirmed that the Vivo V50 will be the slimmest smartphone to feature a 6000mAh battery. Durability features include IP68 and IP69 ratings for resistance against dust and water ingress.

Continuing its partnership with the German optics brand Zeiss, Vivo has co-developed the V50's camera system. The smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP selfie camera.

Running on the Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 user interface, the Vivo V50 will offer a suite of artificial intelligence features. This includes AI Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation, as well as support for Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search.

Vivo V50: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 90W wired charging

OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15

Protection: IP68 + IP69

Vivo V50: Launch livestream