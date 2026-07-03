EU upholds Google Android fine: Why the ruling matters beyond Europe

More than three billion people use Android smartphones, but few stop to think about the business agreements that determine which apps appear on their devices the moment they switch them on. Those agreements have now become the centre of one of the biggest antitrust battles in the technology industry. After an eight-year legal fight, Europe's highest court has upheld a €4.1 billion ($4.8 billion) fine against Google, ruling that the company used Android's dominance to strengthen its position in online search and web browsing.

While the ruling is unlikely to have a significant financial impact on Google, its implications go well beyond the €4.1 billion fine. The judgment strengthens Europe's push to hold Big Tech accountable and is likely to serve as an important reference point for competition regulators worldwide, including in India. As governments take a closer look at the growing influence of digital platforms, the decision could shape future rules governing mobile operating systems, app stores, digital marketplaces and even AI-powered services.

Here's a closer look at what the case was about, why the EU ruled against Google, and what the verdict means for consumers, smartphone makers, competitors and India's evolving digital competition landscape. What is the case about? According to Reuters, the dispute dates back to 2018, when the European Commission accused Google of abusing Android's dominant position in the smartphone market. Android powers the majority of smartphones globally. While Android itself is open source, manufacturers that wanted access to Google's popular apps, especially the Google Play Store, had to agree to certain conditions. According to EU regulators, Google imposed three major restrictions:

Phone makers had to pre-install Google Search and Google Chrome if they wanted to include the Play Store. Manufacturers were discouraged or prevented from selling devices running modified versions of Android, known as Android forks. Google allegedly made payments to some manufacturers and mobile network operators to exclusively pre-install Google Search. The Commission argued these practices made it extremely difficult for rival search engines, browsers and app ecosystems to compete, even if consumers technically had the option to download alternatives later. It concluded that Google had used Android to protect its search business rather than allowing fair competition.

Google disagreed, saying Android had increased competition by giving manufacturers a free operating system that allowed them to compete with Apple's iPhone ecosystem. The company also argued that users could easily install competing apps if they wished. Why did the EU reject Google's argument? The European Union's courts accepted that Android is open source but said Google's commercial agreements went beyond simply offering free software. The judges agreed with regulators that Google's contracts effectively ensured that most Android phones came with Google Search and Chrome as default options. Since many consumers rarely change default settings, these agreements helped Google preserve its already dominant position in internet search.

The court also said restricting manufacturers from selling devices based on modified Android versions reduced innovation by limiting competing operating systems. In other words, the issue was not Android itself but the business conditions attached to using Google's ecosystem. Why is this judgment significant? After several rounds of appeals, Europe's highest court dismissed Google's final challenge, confirming the reduced €4.1 billion fine. The ruling is one of the strongest examples of governments taking action against the market power of Big Tech. For years, regulators worried that companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon and Meta could use their dominance in one market to gain unfair advantages in another.

The Android case establishes an important principle. The ruling reinforces the European Union's long-standing efforts to curb anti-competitive practices by large technology companies. According to Reuters, the Android case is one of several antitrust actions the EU has brought against Google over the past decade, alongside cases involving Google Shopping and AdSense. The decision also comes as the bloc enforces the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which imposes additional obligations on major digital platforms designated as "gatekeepers". What changes for Google now? Although the judgment relates to Google's past Android business practices, its impact is expected to shape how the company and the wider technology industry operate going forward. The ruling strengthens the European Union's position that dominant digital platforms cannot use one successful product to unfairly promote another, setting an important precedent for future competition cases.

Some of the key implications include: Greater scrutiny of Google's Android agreements: Future licensing agreements between Google and smartphone manufacturers are likely to face closer examination to ensure they do not unfairly favour Google's own apps and services. More flexibility for device makers: Smartphone manufacturers could gain greater freedom to customise Android, decide which apps to pre-install, choose default search engines and browsers, and partner with alternative service providers without restrictive contractual conditions. Bigger opportunity for rivals: Competing search engines, web browsers and app stores may find it easier to secure placement on Android devices, creating a more level playing field and giving consumers greater choice. Reference point for regulators: The ruling is expected to serve as an important reference for competition authorities investigating similar business practices by large technology companies. It could also influence future regulatory action involving app stores, mobile operating systems, AI services and other digital platforms. What does this mean for smartphone manufacturers and users?

The ruling could gradually reshape the Android ecosystem by giving smartphone manufacturers greater flexibility while also expanding choices for consumers. Companies such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Motorola have traditionally relied on Google's Android ecosystem and licensing agreements, which influenced the apps and services pre-installed on their smartphones. If similar regulatory principles continue to be enforced, manufacturers could gain more freedom to: Customise Android with their own user interface and software experience.

Pre-install their own apps and services instead of Google's by default.

Partner with alternative search engines and browser providers.

Explore competing app stores and software ecosystems, where regulations permit. For users, the impact is likely to be gradual rather than immediate. Most Android devices will continue to ship with Google's services because they remain widely used and trusted. However, over time, consumers could benefit from:

More choice during device setup, with users potentially being offered alternative search engines instead of Google by default. Greater variety in pre-installed apps and browsers, giving smartphone makers more flexibility in the services they offer. Increased competition among app stores, which could provide users with more options for downloading apps. More room for innovation, as fewer restrictions could make it easier for rival software providers and developers to reach Android users. ALSO READ: OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5% stake, say reports Despite these potential changes, Google's apps and services are expected to remain a common feature on Android smartphones, as many manufacturers are likely to continue offering them based on consumer demand rather than contractual requirements.

Why does this matter to India? The EU ruling carries particular significance for India, one of the world's largest smartphone markets, where Android dominates the mobile ecosystem. According to Counterpoint Research, cited by Reuters, more than 95 per cent of smartphones in India run on Android, making Google's business practices highly relevant for smartphone manufacturers, app developers and millions of users. Additionally, the European Union's findings closely mirror those reached by India's competition watchdog in 2022. In October that year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty on Google after concluding that the company had abused its dominant position across multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

The CCI found that Google's licensing agreements, including the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA), Anti-Fragmentation Agreement (AFA), Android Compatibility Commitment (ACC) and Revenue Sharing Agreements (RSA), ensured that Google Search, Chrome and other Google services were pre-installed and prominently placed on Android devices. According to the regulator, these agreements gave Google a significant competitive advantage while limiting market access for rival search services, web browsers and other digital platforms. The CCI found that manufacturers seeking to license the Google Play Store were required to pre-install Google's entire Google Mobile Services (GMS) suite, including Search, Chrome, YouTube, Maps and Gmail. The Commission held that this mandatory bundling imposed unfair conditions on device manufacturers and denied rival apps comparable market access. It also criticised Google's anti-fragmentation agreements, saying they restricted manufacturers from developing or selling devices based on Android forks, limiting technical development and consumer choice.

A key finding of the CCI, which closely mirrors the EU ruling, was that Google's licensing agreements helped protect and strengthen its dominant position in online search. According to the regulator, the agreements ensured a continuous flow of search queries to Google, supporting its advertising business while limiting opportunities for competing search services. ALSO READ: Proprietary vs open-weight AI: Inside the battle shaping the future of AI To restore competition, the CCI directed Google to delink Play Store licensing from the mandatory installation of its apps, stop imposing anti-fragmentation obligations, allow manufacturers greater freedom over app pre-installation and placement, let users choose their default search engine during device setup, and permit alternative app stores and sideloading.

What other antitrust actions has India taken? India has stepped up scrutiny of large technology companies in recent years, with the Competition Commission of India taking action against several digital platforms over alleged anti-competitive practices. Google Play Billing case (2022): In a separate order, the CCI fined Google Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its dominant position through the Google Play Store's billing policies. The Commission held that Google's requirement for developers to use its billing system was unfair and directed the company to allow greater flexibility in payment options. Google Smart TV case (2021): The CCI ordered an investigation into Google's agreements with smart TV manufacturers over the licensing of the Android TV operating system, alleging that the arrangements could restrict competition. Google later offered commitments, which the CCI accepted in 2025, bringing the case to a close.

Digital Competition Bill: Beyond individual cases, India is considering a Digital Competition Bill that would regulate large digital platforms designated as "systemically significant digital enterprises". Inspired in part by the EU's Digital Markets Act, the proposed law aims to prevent anti-competitive conduct before it harms the market rather than relying solely on lengthy investigations after violations occur. ALSO READ: OpenAI proposes handing Trump administration 5% stake, say reports Beyond individual cases, India is considering a Digital Competition Bill that would regulate large digital platforms designated as "systemically significant digital enterprises". Inspired in part by the EU's Digital Markets Act, the proposed law aims to prevent anti-competitive conduct before it harms the market rather than relying solely on lengthy investigations after violations occur. What's next? The case represents a shift in how governments view digital competition. Instead of accepting that technology giants naturally dominate markets, regulators are increasingly asking whether that dominance is being reinforced through unfair business practices.