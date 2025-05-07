Evera Cabs bets on BluSmart EVs to drive Rs 100 crore revenue in FY26

Delhi-based EV ride hailing Evera Cabs, which grabbed headlines as it took possession of 500 cars from now defunct cab booking service BluSmart, is gearing up its play in the EV cab segment.

The company is aiming for revenue of Rs 100 crore in the ongoing fiscal year (FY26), significantly up from the Rs 18 crore revenue it clocked in FY25. The projected growth comes as the company expands its electric vehicle (EV) fleet by taking possession of at least 500 cars that were previously operated by the now-defunct cab booking service BluSmart.

BluSmart's abrupt exit, following the implication of its founders' company Gensol Engineering, has left the cab-hailing electric mobility market up for grabs. Capitalising on the opportunity, with more cars coming in, Evera has started increasing its capacity at airport terminals in New Delhi.

"The service given by BluSmart was the one customers liked. I am sure they are looking at a similar service from somewhere. We are currently scaling at the airport and for those customers, at least from an airport perspective, the requirements would be met," said Nimish Trivedi, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company. Evera previously operated only from Terminal 3 at the Delhi airport. The Delhi-based startup has already acquired 220 EVs (a mix of Tata Tigor, Citroen, and MG ZS EV) while the remaining 280 vehicles will be claimed in the coming days, the company said. In total, Evera plans to acquire a total of 1,000 BluSmart cars.

Trivedi added that the company is also ramping up its business-to-business (B2B) play which forms the majority of the company's business (80 per cent). "We are discussing two projects relating to EV transportation service outside Delhi NCR (in the western part of the country), but they are yet to take final shape. I see another two months to be able to share something more concrete," Trivedi said. In Delhi NCR, Evera has about 15 corporate clients for now. The company aims to add 3-4 clients in the national capital alone within two months. Currently, Evera has a fleet size of 450 (excluding BluSmart cars). However, by the end of the June quarter, the company plans to increase its fleet size and customer base. "We are taking cars based on demand and not going out and generating demand. We already have a funnel in place. Our fleet size is 450 and we already have about 220 BluSmart cars. So, we should have around 1,000 cars by the end of June. For customers, in two months, the growth would be about 25-30 per cent on the base of 30,000," Trivedi said. Evera has nearly 30,000 customers, and the company expects its customer count to grow in the 37,500 to 39,000 range.