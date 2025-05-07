InfoEdge, the parent firm of Naukri.com, said it has achieved a 36 per cent gross internal rate of return (IRR) on the startup investments it has made to date, with alternate investment funds (AIFs) alone yielding an estimated 18.7 per cent IRR.

"Since we started our financial investing activity in 2007, we have achieved an estimated 36 per cent gross IRR across all vintages put together (the 18.7 per cent is the estimated IRR of only the AIF investments)," the company stated in its FY25 annual letter to shareholders filed on Tuesday.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, InfoEdge's founder and startup investor, said that food-tech firm Zomato and insurance-tech company Policybazaar have delivered remarkable returns. Breaking the company's investment journey since 2007 into four phases, he said, "The first phase was from 2007 to 2012. Zomato and Policybazaar have been breakout successes of this period from over half a dozen investee companies."

The combined market capitalisation of the two companies—Zomato and Policybazaar—is over Rs 2.5 lakh crore, while the value of InfoEdge's shareholding stands at over Rs 31,500 crore as of March 31, 2025, Bikhchandani added.

InfoEdge and its affiliate companies have invested capital amounting to Rs 3,959.16 crore. The fair market value (FMV) of this invested capital has now grown to Rs 36,855.4 crore, signalling nearly 10x gains.

In terms of the number of companies, InfoEdge has invested in 111 startups since 2007. This count excludes investments in areas where InfoEdge operates directly. "Out of these, 76 companies have institutional co-investors or follow-on investors," Bikhchandani said.

Some of the portfolio companies of InfoEdge include PB Fintech, Shopkirana, Shipsy, Zingbus, Adda247, Truemeds, Geniemode, Bluestone and Urban Harvest.