Explained: How AI-powered assistants are altering the lives of coders

With significant breakthroughs in natural language processing and deep learning technology, AI assistants are now able to suggest code snippets and entire programming functions to coders in real time, based on the context of the code. These assistants try to read the mind of the coder and suggest the next part of the programme.

Rohit Sharma (name changed), a 26-year-old software developer from Pune, was thrilled to find his artificial intelligence (AI) pair for JavaScript programming. No longer burdened with lengthy function calls, complex syntax, or nested structures, the coder is able to save at least 35 per cent of his time at work.