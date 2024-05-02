Fab Grab Fest: Samsung announces offers on smartphones, tabs, laptops, more

Samsung India has announced the “Fab Grab Fest” sale in which the company is offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, and more. The month-long sale kicked off on May 2 with offers available on Samsung online platforms and retail stores. In the sale, Samsung is offering select products at discounted prices, bank offers, and options for extended warranty and equated monthly instalments. Details below:

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy smartphones

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samsung said it is offering up to 64 per cent discount on select Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35, and Galaxy A15.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy laptops

Samsung said it is offering up to 24 per cent discount on the Galaxy Book 4 series. The Galaxy Book 4 series encompasses Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 models.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Tablets, accessories, and wearables

Samsung said it is offering up to 77 per cent discount on select models from its tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds lineup. The offers are applicable to the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Tab A9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds FE, and Galaxy Fit 3.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Samsung TVs

Select models of Samsung Neo QLED and OLED TVs, including Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, OLED and 4K UHD models, are offered with discounts of up to 43 per cent. Additionally, Samsung is offering a bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on top of the exchange value in trade-in deals.

While the above offers are available exclusively on Samsung platforms, there is a sale currently live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart in which the company is offering the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 at discounted rates and with bank offers. Including all offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE are offered at Rs 44,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. These offers are currently live on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale.