Finally, Samsung releases 'Good Lock' app for Galaxy devices on Play Store

Samsung has officially made its Good Lock app available for download through the Google Play Store, expanding access beyond the Galaxy Store and some regions. Good Lock is a software suite that enables detailed customisation of a Samsung smartphone’s user interface—without needing to root the device.

Although Good Lock has been around for several years, it was previously limited to certain markets and only accessible through Samsung’s Galaxy Store. However, back in January, Samsung announced that the app would soon be available on the Play Store for devices running Android 15-based One UI 7. With the official rollout of One UI 7 now underway, Good Lock has begun appearing on the Play Store.

Samsung Good Lock: Availability

Good Lock can now be downloaded via the Google Play Store on select Samsung Galaxy devices running One UI 7. During testing, Business Standard confirmed that the app is currently available for download on the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The list of supported devices is expected to grow as Samsung continues the phased rollout of One UI 7 to more eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

Samsung Good Lock: Details

Good Lock functions as a modular software suite, offering users the ability to personalise various aspects of Samsung’s One UI interface. Each module serves a specific purpose—LockStar allows customisation of the lock screen layout, while Home Up lets users change elements like the home screen, apps screen, and share menu. Additional modules are available for changing gesture controls and enabling multitasking features, such as forcing apps to run on the cover screen of foldable devices.

Alongside its expanded availability, Samsung has also refreshed the Good Lock app’s interface. The redesigned version introduces visual refinements, filters to help users find specific modules more easily, and a new section called “My Page,” where users can view and manage their customisation settings in one place.