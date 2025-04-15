Apple releases iOS 18.5 developer beta 2: Check new features, improvements

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 18.5 for compatible iPhones. While the update doesn’t introduce any major new features, it focuses on performance improvements and fixes several user-reported bugs—including one that caused the Apple Vision Pro app to open with a black screen on some devices. According to Apple’s release notes, the beta also addresses a problem affecting the Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools.

The first developer beta of iOS 18.5, released earlier this month, included minor user interface (UI) updates. These included a new option to turn off Contact Photos in the Mail app, and a dedicated AppleCare section within the Apple Account settings.

Overall, iOS 18.5 is expected to be a relatively minor update for end users, as Apple is already shifting focus to the next major version of its mobile operating system—iOS 19—which is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025 on June 9.

iOS 19: What to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing a major redesign for iOS 19, bringing visual and functional improvements aimed at making the interface more consistent and easy to use across its ecosystem. Here's what’s expected:

Design:

System menus may include shadows and depth effects

Some UI elements could have dynamic visual effects, such as shimmering when the device moves

App icons may appear rounder and more uniform

Floating in-app search bars could be introduced

System Navigation:

A more consistent interface across iPhone, iPad, and other Apple platforms

Easier navigation and improved gesture controls

Apple Intelligence:

Smarter Siri with better contextual understanding and on-screen awareness

Possible integration with Google Gemini for more powerful AI-driven tasks

Health App Enhancements:

AI-based health coaching and personalised wellness recommendations

New food tracking features to support dietary goals

Other Notable Additions: