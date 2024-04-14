Home / Technology / Tech News / Fintech ups and downs in the first quarter of 2024 as funding declined

Fintech ups and downs in the first quarter of 2024 as funding declined

There were two initial public offerings in Q1CY24 and none the same time last year. Five fintech firms raised $446 million in Q1, according to Tracxn.

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Acquisitions and market listings in Indian fintech in the first quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q1CY24) slowed down as funding declined. The industry had four acquisitions in Q1CY24 compared to 11 in Q1CY23. The value of acquisitions fell by 90.4 per cent: From $52.1 million in Q1CY23 to $5 million in Q1CY24. The top acquisition in the first quarter was the sale of Difenz, which provides fraud risk management solutions, at $5 million. There were two initial public offerings in Q1CY24 and none the same time last year. Five fintech firms raised $446 million in Q1, according to Tracxn.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Also Read

Indian fintech funding declines 63%; raises total $2 bn: Tracxn Report 2023

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Indian fintech startup funding surges 59% in Q1 CY2024: Tracxn report

Fintech personal loan disbursal up from 1.1 mn to 41.6 mn in 5 years: FACE

Fintech firm Quinte, Tamil Nadu sign deal to set up development centres

2 digital registries will do away with need to carry academic certificates

In Lok Sabha election campaigning, political parties put AI to test

Icertis aims to be $1bn firm in ARR in 4-5 years: CTO Monish Darda

OpenAI, Meta to roll out AI versions capable of planning, reasoning

Number of devices hit by data-stealing malware up 600% in 3 years: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fintech sectorTracxnIndian markets

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story