Home / Technology / Tech News / First-gen iPhone sells at auction for almost 380 times its original price

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for almost 380 times its original price

It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year. An 8GB model sold for USD 63,356 in February and another 8GB model fetched USD 39,340 in October 2022

AP Washington
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A first-generation iPhone sold at auction Sunday for USD 190,373, almost 380 times its original price of USD 499 when the groundbreaking device went for sale in 2007.

LCG Auctions, which hosted the sale, said the 4GB iPhone model was 20 times rarer than the 8GB model released at the same time for USD 599. That's largely because the 4GB model was discontinued two months after launch given customer preference for the larger memory size.

"A new bar was set Sunday night," said Mark Montero, the founder of LCG Auctions. "We are thrilled to be a part of this fantastic record breaking sale."

It is the third original iPhone to sell for record prices at auction in the past year. An 8GB model sold for USD 63,356 in February and another 8GB model fetched USD 39,340 in October 2022. All were factory sealed in their original packaging.

The iPhone is one of the world's most successful electronic products and helped make Apple the first publicly held company with a USD 3 trillion market value. The Cupertino, California company reached that milestone 16 years after the first iPhones were sold.

Also Read

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple iPhone 14 at lowest-ever price of Rs 66,999 on Flipkart five-day sale

Meta opens AI chatbot tech 'LLaMA' for commercial use via Microsoft

Microsoft to charge more for AI in office, secure Bing from leaks

Startup India celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship: boAt co-founder

Hearing aids may reduce cognitive decline in adults: Lancet study

Realme Pad 2 to launch in India on July 19: Here's what to expect

Topics :Apple iPhone

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:16 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story